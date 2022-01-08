State-renowned pit masters share journeys, experiences during panel at Camp Brisket

“Barbecue’s become this mythical thing in Texas, for better or worse, and everyone just sees the glamourous side of it,” Dusek said. “You put out these great briskets, these phenomenal ribs, good sausage, but the reality is it takes a lot of hard work. A lot of people don’t think about that, like the guy who said 12 hours of sleep across three days, not knowing if you budget numbers are going to make it, the guy from Evie May’s [in Wolfforth] saying he was about a week from closing down. Hearing things like that that go on in the background us consumers don’t normally see. You go and show up to their restaurant, you eat really good brisket and that’s all you think about.”

Rubbing shoulders with some of the best to ever make brisket allows attendees to walk away with a different outcome than they originally came for, Savell said. He added that there’s no guarantee participants will go home and cook a better product, but they’ll at least understand the methods and processes used by professionals who have mastered the art of making brisket.

“I think one of the biggest things Camp Brisket does is it allows this close association between the participants and some of the greatest pit masters ever. Where else would you get that? Where else would you have that opportunity?” Savell said. “Now when you go eat at these places, you feel this closeness because you know more about who these people are, how they got there and the work that goes into this crazy world of cooking barbecue for a living.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.