State-renowned pit masters share journeys, experiences during panel at Camp Brisket

In Texas, the “Holy Trinity” of barbecue consists of brisket, pork ribs and sausage.
Individuals and restaurants can make the best ribs and sausage in the world, but only those who prepare good brisket are considered elite, said Jeff Savell, a professor at Texas A&M and leader of the meat science section in the Department of Animal Science.
For that reason, about 100 aspiring proteges spent Friday and Saturday taking notes and picking the minds of professional pit masters on how to properly prepare one of Texas’ most sacred meats – brisket – at Camp Brisket, a two-day seminar series held on A&M’s campus by Foodways Texas and A&M’s Meat Science Section of the Department of Animal Science.
The event concluded Saturday afternoon with a panel discussion featuring some of the state’s top pit masters, including Tootsie Tomanetz of Snow’s BBQ in Lexington, Arnis Robbins of Evie Mae’s in Wolfforth, and John Brotherton of Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue in Pflugerville, whose restaurants are all listed in Texas Monthly’s coveted and latest Top 50 BBQ Joints list released last October. Renowned pit master, Aaron Franklin, of Franklin Barbecue in Austin was also in attendance.
The panel of nine pit masters shared their experiences and journeys, both good and bad. Brotherton shared how he started cooking out of his house. Robbins shared why he settled in the Lubbock suburb of Wolfforth and how his restaurant went from almost folding to seeing business accelerate due to some timely publicity. While stories and journeys differed for each pit master, most agreed barbecuing is about community and fellowship.
“We learn a whole lot about the other members of the family on the panels and their lives and how they’ve gotten into barbecue,” Tomanetz said.
Snow’s BBQ is only open on Saturdays, but it was closed this weekend so Tomanetz could attend Camp Brisket. Meeting new people within the barbecue world and family is one of the highlights of attending Camp Brisket for Tomanetz, she said.
“A lot of them are people we have met in previous years and to come over each year to Camp Brisket, it’s just to renew our friendship and fellowship and we as a brisket family are a very close-knit family,” said Tomanetz, 86.
Until Camp Brisket began in 2013, folks in the barbecue industry didn’t come together and fellowship often, said Bryan Bracewell, owner of Elgin’s Southside Market and A&M Class of 1998. Bracewell, who was part of the pit master panel, shared how Southside Market has been in his family since 1968 and the ensuing evolution of the restaurant and meat market. Bracewell said he hopes Camp Brisket’s attendees see that barbecuing is more than a product and rather a culture and a group of people.
“When we’re back home doing what we’re doing all day, it can turn into a job and sometimes that’s OK, sometimes that’s not OK,” Bracewell said. “When you come here and you see all the people in the room and they have a passion about barbecue, all the guys up here on the panel knowing what they went through and where they’re at in life, it kind of rekindles that barbecue fire within us. For me, it gives me a lot of momentum to go home and be the best I can be and remember that, hey, this is not just a job. It’s a privilege.”
Different topics discussed at Camp Brisket included the anatomy of a brisket and trimming techniques, knife selection, slicing and carving briskets, beef grading and seasonings. Other panels consisted of wood and smoke and barbecue pit design and maintenance.
Andrew Dusek said he’s been into barbecuing since his time at A&M and usually smokes meat twice a month. Dusek, a Bryan resident and A&M Class of 2013, added he’s been waiting for four years to attend Camp Brisket since tickets are sold through a lottery system due to high demand.
After finally getting a chance to attend Camp Brisket, Dusek noted his favorite part was getting to hear directly from knowledgeable pit masters and what it takes to run their businesses.
“Barbecue’s become this mythical thing in Texas, for better or worse, and everyone just sees the glamourous side of it,” Dusek said. “You put out these great briskets, these phenomenal ribs, good sausage, but the reality is it takes a lot of hard work. A lot of people don’t think about that, like the guy who said 12 hours of sleep across three days, not knowing if you budget numbers are going to make it, the guy from Evie May’s [in Wolfforth] saying he was about a week from closing down. Hearing things like that that go on in the background us consumers don’t normally see. You go and show up to their restaurant, you eat really good brisket and that’s all you think about.”
Rubbing shoulders with some of the best to ever make brisket allows attendees to walk away with a different outcome than they originally came for, Savell said. He added that there’s no guarantee participants will go home and cook a better product, but they’ll at least understand the methods and processes used by professionals who have mastered the art of making brisket.
“I think one of the biggest things Camp Brisket does is it allows this close association between the participants and some of the greatest pit masters ever. Where else would you get that? Where else would you have that opportunity?” Savell said. “Now when you go eat at these places, you feel this closeness because you know more about who these people are, how they got there and the work that goes into this crazy world of cooking barbecue for a living.”