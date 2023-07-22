School districts across the Lone Star State saw a year full of changes to standardized tests and accountability systems — something parents can expect to see the effect of in the coming months.

As part of Senate Bill 1365, districts will see changes to the indicators, cut points and methodology of the state’s accountability rating system for public school districts, charters and schools.

Districts, open-enrollment charter schools and campuses will receive a label of A, B, C, or Not Rated. Changes to the accountability system may result in school districts receiving a lower score despite improvements, according to the Texas Education Agency (TEA).

Along with changes to the state’s accountability rating system came changes to the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR).

STAAR underwent a redesign and implemented changes ahead of the 2022-23 school year following the passage of House Bill 3906 by the 86th Texas Legislature in 2019.

TEA shared that it worked closely with “a wide range of education stakeholders, including the Assessment Education Advisory Committee” to explore the best way to implement changes to the test.

As a result, the test was administrated online and saw shifts to its structure and content, including new question types, cross-curricular passages and evidence-based writing.

The state has released scores of the 2023 End-of-Course (EOC) assessments of high school-age students in algebra I, biology, U.S. history, English I and English II. STAAR scores for grades 3-8 will not be released until Aug. 16.

With these changes, school districts are aiming to prepare parents for the year ahead when it comes to standardized testing scores and accountability ratings.

Bryan school district

At a July 17 school board meeting, Barbara Ybarra, Bryan’s associate superintendent of teaching and learning, presented an overview of the changes and what the district can expect in the coming year.

Ybarra explained the district earned a score of 85, or a B, for the 2021-22 school year, but under the new TEA methodology, the district would have earned a 75, or a C, despite no change in the district’s performance. As a result, Ybarra said it will be almost impossible to compare the school district’s 2022-23 score with scores from previous years.

Seeing a lower score this year may cause concern from parents and district staff members. Still, Ybarra reassured board members that this is not a reflection of the district performing poorly, but rather the result of the new scoring system.

In the midst of a nationwide teacher shortage, educators have cited changes to the STAAR exam and accountability system as reasons for leaving the profession.

The Bryan school district Board of Trustees unanimously published a resolution in April calling on the Texas Legislature to implement a hold harmless year for 2023 accountability.

“The Texas Education Agency has made vast changes to the content, structure, and administration of the state assessments, including limiting multiple choice questions to 75% of the test questions,” the resolution reads. “The addition of technology-enhanced question types for all grade levels and subjects, the addition of short constructed written responses in all subject areas and tested grade levels, shifting to evidence-based writing samples for the first time, and all students will now be required to take the online administration of the assessments …”

Furthermore, the resolution implored legislatures to replace the A-F system for public schools with one that honors the complex work of educators throughout the state. No bills honoring this request were passed in the 2023 legislative session.

Judging a student by their standardized test scores doesn’t tell the whole story, so Ybarra said the district is focused on making sure students are growing academically in all aspects.

“While we have overarching district goals that our Board of Trustees sets along with administration, what we’re really looking for is that we take each kid as far as you possibly can in the time that we have with them,” she said. “We look for both achievement as well as growth, but it’s always our goal to improve over the prior year’s performance, and to get kids further in their educational career, every single year.”

The test’s redesign will make it difficult to compare scores from previous years, Ybarra said.

“Right now, the way they’re setting the cut points is comparable to the prior year’s performance, but you can’t compare it because it’s different content,” she said. “The cut points are all different. It’s hard to really ascertain the amount of growth and impact given how radically different the assessment is.”

Though these changes may cause concern and confusion right now, this won’t be an ongoing problem in the future as the new system is implemented, Ybarra said.

“We’ll have consistency from year to year to be able to see that growth and just see the progress being made by schools and by the district at large, and to set appropriate goals with kids,” she said. “In future years, as we have this baseline year established, we know a point that we’re starting from, and we can set appropriate goals for moving forward. It’s just that transition year can be a little bit of a challenge.”

As a parent of a student in the district, Ybarra said she understands the concern with STAAR results as they can affect a student’s graduation. This is why the district is taking a proactive approach to sharing news about the upcoming changes, she said.

“We can’t say it enough to make sure it’s clear to parents that we don’t have results or we would give you results,” Ybarra said. “What we did utilize is that information to tailor instruction for students based on summer school eligibility, and to make sure we’re kind of hitting those targets with them. Just making sure that our parents understand and have confidence in the education we’re providing for their child and for the community.”

Ybarra said the district’s goal is to be transparent and try to answer parents’ questions to the best of its ability.

“We can’t compare last year to this year,” she said. “It’s not the same test, the same content, the same structure, the same accountability system, it’s completely different, but it is where we’re starting. It’s our goal to move forward. … Whatever the grade, we can move forward.”

College Station school district

STAAR test results are just one of many measures the College Station school district uses to evaluate academic performance, said Chuck Glenewinkel, the district’s director of communications.

“Our focus as a district is on an aligned curriculum, which follows the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) requirements, along with high-quality instructional practices,” he said in an email to The Eagle. “A good indication of being successful in that regard is our students passing the STAAR End of Course Exams at a higher rate than both the state and region.”

Tiffany Parkerson, executive director of secondary education, echoed this sentiment.

“We are not a district that emphasizes test prep,” she said. “We want to make sure our kids are equipped with the knowledge and skills that they need to be successful on the test.”

With the shift to an online format, Parkerson said the district focused on making sure students had opportunities to practice taking exams via a digital format.

“We did that through test questions integrated into our Learning Management System Schoology, providing students opportunities to take interim assessments and practice questions online, and things like that,” she said. “But we were wanting to emphasize with our students how to operate this testing center and the system online, and not increase any anxiety about testing. That makes them feel so comfortable in that platform.”

Although only EOC results have been released, Parkerson said the district is satisfied with the numbers it has seen so far.

“We have received our end-of-course exams, and we have continued our trend of performing fairly well as a whole on all five of those end-of-course tests,” she said. “I think that at this point, while we do have individual student results, we don’t have all of the necessary data yet from the state to really see what those results mean. We know as far as having the release test question in the data regarding student expectations, and TEKS that are related to each of those questions. So we look forward to having more information.”

Although STAAR results and accountability ratings are related, Parkerson said they are separate entities to evaluate a district’s academic success and growth.

Though the STAAR test has been redesigned, the district will still receive score cut points to understand which students are approaching or meeting expectations of their respective grade level test.

The changes made to the accountability rating will have more noticeable effects, Parkerson said.

“On the accountability side, the way those scores, along with many other factors such as college and career and military readiness, for example, are being weighted and calculated differently through the different domains of the accountability system,” she said. “Because of those changes in the accountability system, school districts anticipate that there could be negative effects to our letter grades.”

The school district’s performance cannot be completely represented in a letter grade, Parkerson said.

“When we’re talking about the accountability system, because it is A through F, I believe that people expect that to be a simplistic way to explain a school or school district’s performance,” she said. “I think it’s important that parents realize that that letter grade actually represents a complex system of calculations based on various factors. I think that they need to dig in and really look at the different domains and what those pieces really mean behind the letter scores for the accountability system.”

With instructional practices and an aligned curriculum focused on TEKS, Glenewinkel said the district prepares students for success on STAAR tests without concentrating on the tests themselves.

“We believe students do well on tests because they know the information and how to apply it, and that is what we try to accomplish every day in the classroom,” he said. “Doing well on STAAR tests is a result of a year-long commitment to these practices.”