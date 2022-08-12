Stampede to open Aug. 20 at Post Oak Mall

Station Stampede, a restaurant, bar and live-music venue, is scheduled to open Aug. 20 in Post Oak Mall.

The grand opening will be at 5 p.m. and feature live music and a list of upcoming performers. Stampede general manager Derek Kraack said Stampede’s live music acts will be rooted in country, but expand to other genres.

Kraack said the restaurant and venue is shooting to serve middle-aged working class residents over 25.

“There’s plenty of places for the college students to go, but when it comes to those who do not want to be around the college scene, it’s kind of limited between bars and restaurants and there’s nothing that really melds the two together, especially with a music venue as well that is as big as this place is,” Kraack said.

Stampede will be open seven days a week: Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Kraack said. Stampede will serve lunch and dinner every day of the week and brunch on the weekends.

“We want be known for our food and drinks and, by the way, we put on some good live entertainment throughout the week,” Kraack said.

Stampede’s College Station location is the sister venue of Stampede in Temecula, California, which opened in 1995. For more information, visit stationstampede.com.