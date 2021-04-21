 Skip to main content
StageCenter’s ‘Sneaky Fitch’ opens run Thursday
StageCenter, the area’s oldest community theater, will open on Thursday a three-weekend run of its latest production, The Death and Life of Sneaky Fitch.

Performances will be Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. through May 8. Tickets are $10 for Thursday performances and $12 to $15 for Friday and Saturday performances. They are available online at www.stagecenter.net.

The actors perform behind a Plexiglas shield. Audience members are required to wear a mask at all times inside the theater.

Sneaky Fitch is described as a farcical tragedy. The plot revolves around Sneaky, the town drunk, who apparently dies but comes back to life and takes over the town of Gopher Gulch. It was written in 1987 by James L. Rosenberg.

DRAGgieland 2021, hosted by MSC Town Hall, inspired demonstrations in support and against the second annual event.

The StageCenter version is directed by Ann Collins. It is underwritten by Christy Dragotta — Realtor.

StageCenter is located at 218 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

StageCenter will have its season reveal at 7:30 p.m. on May 12, during which it will announce six regular-season shows plus a benefit production. There will be opportunities to underwrite any of the productions, purchase advertising in the program and purchase season tickets. Masks are required, as are reservations, which can be made online at http://bit.ly/seasonrevealRSVP.

