StageCenter’s ‘Sneaky Fitch’ opens run Thursday

StageCenter, the area’s oldest community theater, will open on Thursday a three-weekend run of its latest production, The Death and Life of Sneaky Fitch.

Performances will be Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. through May 8. Tickets are $10 for Thursday performances and $12 to $15 for Friday and Saturday performances. They are available online at www.stagecenter.net.

The actors perform behind a Plexiglas shield. Audience members are required to wear a mask at all times inside the theater.

Sneaky Fitch is described as a farcical tragedy. The plot revolves around Sneaky, the town drunk, who apparently dies but comes back to life and takes over the town of Gopher Gulch. It was written in 1987 by James L. Rosenberg.

The StageCenter version is directed by Ann Collins. It is underwritten by Christy Dragotta — Realtor.

StageCenter is located at 218 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.