Still searching for that perfect Valentine's gift? Time is running out, guys. But, you still have a chance to score big points with your loved one with a special performance of "Love Letters" at StageCenter in Downtown Bryan.

The 7:30 p.m. performance is an all-star production, starring Cynthia Bradford and Jeff Garrison-Tate, directed by Chaz Pitman.

Tuesday's performance is a fund-raiser for StageCenter, the area's oldest community theater.

General admission tickets are $18, available online at stagecenter.net or at the door, if any remain.

According to the StageCenter website, Garrison-Tate and Bradford play "Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner, both born to wealth and position, ... childhood friends whose lifelong correspondence begins with birthday party thank-you notes and summer camp postcards.

"Romantically attached, they continue to exchange letters through the boarding school and college years — where Andy goes on to excel at Yale and law school, while Melissa flunks out of a series of “good schools.” While Andy is off at war Melissa marries, but her attachment to Andy remains strong and she continues to keep in touch as he marries, becomes a successful attorney, gets involved in politics and, eventually, is elected to the U.S. Senate.

"Meanwhile, her marriage in tatters, Melissa dabbles in art and gigolos, drinks more than she should, and becomes estranged from her children. Eventually she and Andy do become involved in a brief affair, but it is really too late for both of them.

"However Andy’s last letter, written to her mother after Melissa’s untimely death, makes it eloquently clear how much they really meant, and gave to, each other over the years—physically apart, perhaps, but spiritually as close as only true lovers can be."

"Love Letters" is underwritten by Alan Bryant.

StageCenter is located at 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Dowtown Bryan.