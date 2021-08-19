StageCenter presents melodrama 'Pure as the Driven Snow'

Nothing says summer like a melodrama at StageCenter, the area’s oldest community theater, located in Downtown Bryan.

StageCenter only presents a melodrama every other summer, so don’t let this opportunity slip away. “Pure as the Driven Snow” is directed by Jennifer Hargis, a veteran of melodramas at StageCenter.

It will continue to play two more weekends through Aug. 28.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with a special 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday.

All tickets for Thursday performances are $10, while other performances are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and students. Tickets must be purchased at stagecenter.net.

Located at 218 N. Bryan Ave., StageCenter now is open to a full audience, so the audience is encouraged to wear masks. The plexiglass shield between the audience and the stage has been removed so that patrons may throw popcorn at the performers, a melodrama tradition.

Cindy Burr Roberts, StageCenter president, said, “The plot is pretty much the same as other melodramas — there’s a hero, a heroine with a secret that keeps her from marrying him, and a villain determined to marry the heroine as well as make off with all the money he can get his hands on.