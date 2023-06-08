There's nothing like a humorous Southern-fried comedy to brighten any day, and that is what StageCenter in Downtown Bryan is offering up for the next three weekends.

"Last Round-up of the Guacamole Queens" continues Friday and Saturday nights this week and Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through June 24.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m., with a special 2 p.m. Sunday matinee on June 18.

All tickets for Thursday night performances and the Sunday matinee are $12. For Fridays and Saturdays, tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors and students. They are available online at stagecenter.net or at the door, if any remain. Doors open 30 minutes prior to performance time.

The show is recommended for ages 13 and older.

StageCenter, the area's oldest community theater, is located at 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan.

"Last Round-up of the Guacamole Queens" is another of the hilarious comedies written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, who say they are dedicated to "making the world a happier place."

Among their plays are "The Savannah Sippin' Society, "Doublewide, Texas" and "The Red Velvet Cake War."

A StageCenter press release says, "In this deliciously funny Southern-fried comedy, the Verdeen cousins of Sweetgum, TX — Gaynelle, Peaches, and Jimmie Wyvette — are up against the clock as they frantically attempt to produce the ultimate high school reunion before the old building is demolished. But they've got a bushel of obstacles to overcome before they can pull off this miracle. You'll laugh so hard you might even consider attending your next high school reunion!"