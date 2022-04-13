StageCenter premieres 'The Turn of the Screw'

A haunting adaptation of the classic 1898 Henry James novella "The Turn of the Screw" opens Thursday at StageCenter in Downtown Bryan.
Like the book, the play of the same name tells the tale of a governess hired to watch a young boy and his sister who live in an isolated manor house in England. After a while, the governess starts seeing grotesque figures of the previous governess and the caretaker of the estate, both of whom are dead, she believes. The governess begins an investigation of what happened to the two. Were they real or figments of her imagination?
Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. through April 30, with a 2 p.m. matinee April 24. The doors open one-half hour prior to showtime.
Tickets for Fridays and Saturdays are $15. For Thursdays and matinees, tickets are $12. All tickets for seniors are $12. They are available online at www.stagecenter.net.
The theater is at 218 N. Bryan Ave.
The cast includes Katy Sutton, Lynn Hollister, Parker Greer, Selestina Martinez, Mark Bendiksen, Vanessa Cepeda and Kassandra Meduzia. Local theater veteran Robin Sutton directs.
The play is written by Jack Neary, based on James' novella.
Underwriters are David M. Watson and Cynthia C. Christner.
Masks are not required, but encouraged.