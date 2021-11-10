 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
StageCenter performs 'Women in Jeopardy'
0 comments

StageCenter performs 'Women in Jeopardy'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
A play described as "Thelma and Louise" meets "The First Wives Club" continues its run at StageCenter in Downtown Bryan this weekend and next.
 
"Women in Jeopardy!" by Wendy MacLeod runs Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. through Nov. 20. There will be a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday.
 
Tickets are $15 for Friday and Saturday performances. Seniors and students are $12. Thursday's performance and Sunday's matinee are $10. They are available at stagecenter.net.
 
The theater is at 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan.
 
John Baldwin directs Kelly Robbins, Lynn Hollister, Gigi Greene, Kassandra Maduzia and Skyler Dummer.
 
Rachael Altman is assistant director/stage manager; Tim Scott designed the lighting; Scott and Ryan Turner are the tech crew; and John Greene is handling sound and lights.
 
The 2016 play revolves around divorcées Mary and Jo and their suspicions about their friend Liz and her new dentist boyfriend. They think he might be a serial killer because his dental hygienist has disappeared. Their imaginations run wild as they try to learn the truth and save Liz.
 
"Women in Jeopardy!" is underwritten by Alan Bryant.
 
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness: Rittenhouse was 'pale' after shootings

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert