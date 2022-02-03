 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
StageCenter opens 'Jeeves Takes a Bow' on Thursday
"Jeeves Takes a Bow," adapted from the stories by P.G. Wodehouse, will be presented Thursday through Feb. 19 at StageCenter Community Theatre in Downtown Bryan.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays with a 2 p.m. matinee March 13. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students, except for Thursday performances and the matinee, when tickets are $10. They are available at stagecenter.net.

A StageCenter press relates describes the plot: "Bertie Wooster inflicts his charming ineptitude on America when he ventures across the pond armed only with his handsome fortune, talent for trouble and his remarkable manservant Jeeves. But when a childhood friend gets Bertie mixed up with a vengeful thug named 'Knuckles' McCann, he ends up mistakenly engaged to the meddling Vivienne Duckworth. Even the illustrious Jeeves may not be up to the task."

Theater veteran actor-director Jay Thompson helms "Jeeves Takes a Bow."

The cast includes Jacob Smith, J. Paul Teel, Tim Scott, Katie Irwin, Silas Moores and Riley Sandhop.

