StageCenter opens 'Jeeves Takes a Bow' on Thursday

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays with a 2 p.m. matinee March 13. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students, except for Thursday performances and the matinee, when tickets are $10. They are available at stagecenter.net .

A StageCenter press relates describes the plot: "Bertie Wooster inflicts his charming ineptitude on America when he ventures across the pond armed only with his handsome fortune, talent for trouble and his remarkable manservant Jeeves. But when a childhood friend gets Bertie mixed up with a vengeful thug named 'Knuckles' McCann, he ends up mistakenly engaged to the meddling Vivienne Duckworth. Even the illustrious Jeeves may not be up to the task."