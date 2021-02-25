StageCenter opening run of ‘Arsenic’ on Thursday

StageCenter opens its three-week run of Arsenic and Old Lace — a play full of murder, mayhem and lots and lots of laughs — at its theater in Downtown Bryan on Thursday night.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, StageCenter will have limited seating to allow social distancing, patrons will be required to wear masks and a Plexiglas shield will separate the stage from the audience. Concessions will be sold only in sealed packages and bottled water will be available.

Underwritten by Alan Bryant, Arsenic and Old Lace was delayed a week due to the frigid weather. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through March 13.

Tickets are available online only at stagecenter.net. Tickets are $10 for Thursday performances and $12 to $15 for Friday and Saturday performances.

Joseph Kesselring’s play is celebrating its 80th anniversary, opening on Jan. 10, 1941, and running on Broadway for 1,337 performances.