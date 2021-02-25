StageCenter opening run of ‘Arsenic’ on Thursday

StageCenter opens its three-week run of Arsenic and Old Lace — a play full of murder, mayhem and lots and lots of laughs — at its theater in Downtown Bryan on Thursday night.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, StageCenter will have limited seating to allow social distancing, patrons will be required to wear masks and a Plexiglas shield will separate the stage from the audience. Concessions will be sold only in sealed packages and bottled water will be available.
Underwritten by Alan Bryant, Arsenic and Old Lace was delayed a week due to the frigid weather. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through March 13.
Tickets are available online only at stagecenter.net. Tickets are $10 for Thursday performances and $12 to $15 for Friday and Saturday performances.
Joseph Kesselring’s play is celebrating its 80th anniversary, opening on Jan. 10, 1941, and running on Broadway for 1,337 performances.
The play revolves around the homicidal Brewster family. Two spinster aunts kill elderly gentlemen with poison served in their homemade elderberry wine. A brother believes he is Teddy Roosevelt and digs trenches for the Panama Canal in the basement, which serve as burial sites for the aunts’ victims. Soldiering on through all the madness is Mortimer Brewster — the only sane family member — who must deal with his murderous family as he courts the sweet girl next door, the daughter of the local minister.
An opening night review in The New York Times said the play “was so funny that none of us will ever forget it.”
StageCenter officials say the play is appropriate for anyone 13 or older.
John W. Baldwin directs the production and stars as the Rev. Harper. Others in the cast are Lynn Hollister, Katie Irwin, Janice Kerlee, Max Lampo, Hailey Mallett, Keith Marrocco, Silas Moores, Bill Murray, Keith Owen, Renee Sadler, Kayla Skinner and Jacob Smith.
Wanda Mason is assistant director and Keith Marrocco is stage manager.
Additional donations for Arsenic and Old Lace were made by Mary Anne Wilkinson and Bill Samelson.
The oldest community theater in the Brazos Valley, StageCenter is located at 218 N. Bryan Ave.