Who doesn't love a good thriller, one that keeps you guessing to the very last moment. That is exactly what the StageCenter audience will get when the Downtown Bryan theater presents "Sleuth" for three weekends.

Opening performance is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the StageCenter stage at 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan.

Other performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Feb. 25. There will be a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Tickets are $18 for general admission and $15 for seniors and students, available online at stagecenter.net. For Thursday's opening night and the Feb. 19 matinee, all tickets are $12.

Anthony Shaffer's 1970 play is set in the English manor house of mystery writer Andrew Wyke. Wyke is an obsessive game player and he invites his wife's paramour, Milo Tindle, to the manor house, purportedly to steal his wife's jewels. What ensues is an evening of ever-increasing tension as the two men try to outgame one another.

Audience members will be kept on the edge of their seat as the play progresses.

Area favorite J. Paul Teel does double duty as director and starring as Andrew Wyke. Chris Rogers is Milo Tindel, while Neville Bender — a newcomer to StageCenter — plays Inspector Doppler.