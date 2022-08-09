StageCenter continues its run of 'Baskerville'

StageCenter in Downtown Bryan continues its run of "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery" Thursday through Saturday and Aug. 18-20 at 7:30 p.m. There will be a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $12 for students and seniors on Fridays and Saturdays, and $10 for all seats on Thursdays and matinees. To purchase tickets, go to stagecenter.net.

Directed by StageCenter veteran Jennifer Hargis, "Baskerville" stars Harold Presley, Chris Rogers, J. Paul Teel, Bailey Rogers, Tim Scott and David House. The six actors portray 40 characters.

Ken Ludwig's play centers on Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson racing to solve their most notorious case, "The Hound of the Baskervilles," before a curse afflicts the Baskerville family's newest heir.

The play is underwritten by Susan Irza.

StageCenter is at 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan.