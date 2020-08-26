Staff members at two College Station elementary schools test positive for COVID-19

Two staff members in College Station schools have tested positive for COVID-19, and contact tracing has begun associated with both cases.
Chuck Glenewinkel, director of communications for the district, confirmed a staff member at Pebble Creek Elementary School tested positive Monday and a staff member at Rock Prairie Elementary School tested positive Tuesday.
“We notified everyone on those campuses as well as any individuals determined to have been in close contact,” he said.
Last week, a College Station High School staff member tested positive.
In Bryan, two staff members and a student tested positive before the school year began Thursday.
