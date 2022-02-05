St. Thomas Episcopal Church welcomes new reverend

“I had created almost a scorekeeping between me and God as a little boy; I walked down the aisle and was baptized and accepted Jesus as my savior," he said. "I still believe that was a very important moment, but what it turned out to be was growing up and every time I messed up, this question of ‘does God still love me?’ or ‘I just had a fight with my best friend, does God still love me?' It was all the little things that happened, and as a little kid, you start connecting that to your little kid theology and I carried that into college.”

Wright struggled with his faith until he was sure he wanted to pursue ministry. After leaving the seminary in 2006, he worked at a Methodist children's home for three years to help youth in need. During that time, he realized he wanted to keep pursuing ministry, and a friend introduced him to the Episcopal Church. As he journeyed through deciding where to continue his faith, a mentor told him it was time he returned to the seminary. He returned to Baylor's seminary school in 2009.