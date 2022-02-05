St. Thomas Episcopal Church welcomes new reverend

When Rev. Korey Wright began serving as the new rector at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in College Station last month, he said he plans to “bring hospitality to the community of Bryan-College Station.”
“When I say ‘hospitality’ you may think about somebody coming over to your house and wanting to offer the best to whoever that guest is; and, for me, that’s a model of ministry because I believe that is what God and what Jesus offers us,” Wright said.
Wright worked as the assistant rector at Holy Spirit Church in Houston before moving to College Station with his wife, Lisa, and their three children, Grayson, Kylah and Olive.
Wright said his mission at the church will be to fulfill the church's needs by observing how each part of the congregation works together.
“I think there is one way to do outreach where you say there is a need in Bryan-College Station and we are going to meet that need," he said. "But there is also a part of exploring St. Thomas Episcopal Church, even for those that are in need. I want to know how do we give them the best? How do we offer hospitality that says ‘we see you just as we see ourselves?’”
Raised in Arlington, Wright grew up in the Baptist faith and said he knew ministry was destined to be in his life at some point.
“I was in church a lot growing up. My family and I were always active in church, and there were ministers in my family,” he said. “So it was always in the background that maybe church could be a part of what I would do in life.”
He graduated from Baylor University in Waco in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in religion. A year later, he joined Baylor’s Baptist Truett Seminarian School after a professor asked if he had thought about the academic side of ministry.
“I fell in love with that process at the seminary, and at that time, I didn’t even know anything about the Episcopal Church; it wasn’t even on my map,” he said.
Wright said he dropped out during his third semester at the seminary, as his mother and grandmother were sick at home in Arlington and he was struggling.
“I dropped out mid-semester at the seminary with no intention of going back,” he said. “It wasn’t a complete loss of faith moment, but an ‘I need a break’ moment. It was newness of the academic side of ministry, and the family sickness. I didn’t tell any family members or professors, I just dropped out.”
He remembers moments when he was searching for something in theology that led him to where he wanted to be despite struggling in his journey.
“I had created almost a scorekeeping between me and God as a little boy; I walked down the aisle and was baptized and accepted Jesus as my savior," he said. "I still believe that was a very important moment, but what it turned out to be was growing up and every time I messed up, this question of ‘does God still love me?’ or ‘I just had a fight with my best friend, does God still love me?' It was all the little things that happened, and as a little kid, you start connecting that to your little kid theology and I carried that into college.”
Wright struggled with his faith until he was sure he wanted to pursue ministry. After leaving the seminary in 2006, he worked at a Methodist children's home for three years to help youth in need. During that time, he realized he wanted to keep pursuing ministry, and a friend introduced him to the Episcopal Church. As he journeyed through deciding where to continue his faith, a mentor told him it was time he returned to the seminary. He returned to Baylor's seminary school in 2009.
“That was a hard decision because when I had dropped out I had different scholarships and different people supporting me and wondering where I was at, including the dean of the seminary,” he said. “I had to write letters and convince the dean and some other heads of the school why I still felt called to be a minister ... and I wanted to [go] back, but to explore the Episcopal Church.”
He was married in 2011, and by 2013 graduated from the seminary with his Masters of Divinity. Three years later he received his diploma in Anglican studies from an Episcopal seminary in Austin.
“My heart was being called to the Episcopal Church and I knew I wanted to pursue ministry,” he said.
He said he is grateful for his journey and excited for an opportunity to serve the community.
“For those who are new to the church or a little nervous, I want to make this a soft landing for them, because that’s what it was for me as someone who didn’t grow up in this church,” he said.
He said starting at a new church in a new city will be a slow process, but he wants to take his time figuring out the best ways he can serve.
“Part of my reason for being at St. Thomas is because I felt that they had that hospitality energy and vibe in them in interviewing and meeting some of the people in the community,” he said “We are going to take all of our gifts and offer that in a really beautiful and special way to Bryan-College Station.”
Wright said he hopes to start walking the local neighborhood to get to know the community members.
“Our goal is to make God’s love known to the world, and our world is Bryan-College Station and figuring out the best way to do that,” he said. “We are there for anyone that wants to visit and check us out and everybody is welcome.”
St. Thomas Episcopal Church is at 906 George Bush Drive in College Station. For information about the church visit stthomasbcs.org or call 696-1726.