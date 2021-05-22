St. Mary’s Catholic Center in College Station unveils expansion plans

St. Mary’s Catholic Center unveiled plans for a new church this week during a ceremonial groundbreaking.

The Wednesday event included a blessing of the construction site, which will be on Church Avenue, adjacent to the current church in College Station’s Northgate district.

The new building, expected to be completed in December 2022, will nearly double the capacity of the church, officials said. The existing church was built in 1958 and seats about 850 people. At the time it was built, there were about 7,500 students enrolled at Texas A&M University. Today, there are about 70,000 students at Texas A&M and Blinn College, and about 17,000 are Catholic, church officials said.

“The number of Catholics that come to College Station every year is growing,” Father Will Straten, the church’s pastor, said in a news release announcing the expansion. “We want to help ensure that all of them will be able to call St. Mary’s their home.”

St. Mary’s current church will remain for weekday Mass services and smaller events.

Diocese of Austin Bishop Joe Vasquez, who attended the groundbreaking, said the building would be dedicated to God.

The cost of the new building is estimated to be $28 million.

For more information about the project, visit aggiecatholic.org/the-new-church.