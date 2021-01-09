St. Joseph parent company reaches agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since the two entities did not reach an agreement by Dec. 16, the contract between them was terminated.

Last night’s press release does not directly address specifics of the agreement that the health insurer and hospital came to, but Lawson said that the contract addresses the hospital’s financial concerns.

“Termination of the contract last month was a difficult decision, especially in the face of COVID-19, but we knew it was a necessary decision as we could only continue to provide the value-driven care our community relies upon by addressing St. Luke’s financial health,” his statement reads. “This agreement does that.”

Last month, BCBSTX said in a release that CommonSpirit Health was requesting double-digit increases in the prices that BCBSTX members pay. Moving forward with the amount that CommonSpirit requested would have driven up the cost of health care in the Houston area and southeast Texas region, Shara McClure, BCBSTX’s divisional senior vice president for Texas Health Care Delivery said in the December release.

Today, Blue Cross Blue Shield said via email that it worked hard to keep prices for members affordable.

“We advocated on our members’ behalf to keep health care prices affordable, particularly during a global pandemic when access to care is critical,” said McClure.

