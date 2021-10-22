St. Joseph hospitals install drug-collection bins

St. Joseph Health will be participating in the Drug Enforcement Agency's Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.
The national event allows community members an opportunity to dispose of unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Collection bins will be available in the lobbies of St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan and College Station Hospital. The bins will remain at the hospitals permanently.
