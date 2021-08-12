St. Joseph Health to require COVID-19 vaccines for employees

All St. Joseph Health employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1, according to a Thursday announcement.

The rule applies to all St. Luke's Health institutions, which includes St. Joseph. The requirement applies to all physicians, advanced practice providers, volunteers and "others caring for patients" within the organization's facilities.

"As health care providers we have a responsibility to help end this pandemic and protect our patients, our colleagues, and those in our communities," the statement reads. "Requiring vaccination for our teams is critical to maintaining a safe care environment."

Baylor Scott & White Health announced last month that its employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1.

Medical and religious exemptions will be available for those who qualify, the announcement states.

"Unfortunately, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again due to the threat of variants, and many communities continue to have low vaccination rates," the press release states. "Our decision to require the COVID-19 vaccination for our teams is rooted in a commitment to keeping our community safe — and bringing an end to this pandemic as quickly as possible."

The statement notes that the flu vaccine is also already a condition of employment.