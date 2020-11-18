 Skip to main content
St. Joseph adding COVID staff, equipment
St. Joseph Health on Tuesday announced plans to hire laboratory staff and purchase equipment for COVID-19 and flu tests after winning an $8.6 million grant from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The new equipment is the most accurate testing method available for COVID-19, hospital officials said in the announcement. It will allow the health care provider to perform up to 3,000 tests per day. St. Joseph Health is looking to hire up to 30 staff members to support the testing needs of the community, the announcement said.

The new equipment will also increase the speed of the test results, from 3 to 5 days to 1 or 2 days, hospital officials said.

