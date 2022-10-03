Southwood Valley Elementary cancels classes due to water break

Southwood Valley Elementary School in College Station canceled classes on Monday due to a water main break near the school.
Just before 9 a.m., city of College Station officials said an 18-inch water line leak caused water to be out at several homes on Deacon Drive and at Southwood Valley Elementary. City officials said crews were working to repair the water line, but it would possibly take until noon to be restored.
Southwood Valley Elementary officials posted on Facebook that class would be canceled due to unsafe and unsanitary water and asked parents to pick up their children beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Water is out for several homes on Deacon Dr., as well as Southwood Elementary due to an 18-inch water line leak. Crews are working to make repairs, but it may be at least noon before service is restored.— College Station (@CityofCS) October 3, 2022