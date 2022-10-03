 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southwood Valley Elementary cancels classes due to water break

Southwood Valley Elementary School in College Station canceled classes on Monday due to a water main break near the school.

Just before 9 a.m., city of College Station officials said an 18-inch water line leak caused water to be out at several homes on Deacon Drive and at Southwood Valley Elementary. City officials said crews were working to repair the water line, but it would possibly take until noon to be restored.

Southwood Valley Elementary officials posted on Facebook that class would be canceled due to unsafe and unsanitary water and asked parents to pick up their children beginning at 8:30 a.m.

