Southard recommended to take over as Spring Creek principal

The College Station school board is expected to name Chris Southard as the next principal at Spring Creek Elementary School next week.

Southard has served as assistant principal at College Station High School since 2016 and will take over as principal at Spring Creek for Laura Casper-Teague, who resigned, according to a press release from the school district.

Southard, a 1996 Texas A&M graduate, began his career in the Bryan school district where he served as a social studies teacher and coach. He then worked in the Frisco and Carroll school districts before coming to College Station. He and his wife, a graduate of A&M Consolidated High School, have two children in the district.

"Chris is an enthusiastic and visionary leader, who understands the value of creating meaningful relationships," College Station Superintendent Mike Martindale said. "He will engage all the stakeholders of Spring Creek, create an atmosphere of excitement, and foster a dynamic learning environment."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.