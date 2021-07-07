South College Avenue informational to be held Thursday

Community members have a chance to learn about upcoming construction on South College Avenue during a public meeting on Thursday.

The city is looking to make changes to the street from West Villa Maria Road to Carson Street, as explained in a city announcement. Construction will begin in spring 2022.

The project is part of recent efforts to implement the Midtown Area Plan, which is meant to guide the city through redevelopment of about 2 square miles surrounding the former municipal golf course on West Villa Maria Road, from historic Downtown Bryan to the city limits shared with the College Station and generally bound by Finfeather Road to the west and South Texas Avenue to the east. It was adopted by the city council in May 2020, and in September the council voted to permit pattern zoning — the use of pre-approved building patterns outlined in the Midtown Area Plan.

The Thursday public meeting will be virtual from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Zoom link, meeting ID and passcode are available on the city’s website at bryantx.gov.