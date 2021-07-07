South College Avenue informational meeting to be held Thursday

Community members have a chance to learn about upcoming construction on South College Avenue during a public meeting on Thursday.
The city is looking to make changes to the street from West Villa Maria Road to Carson Street, as explained in a city announcement. Construction will begin in spring 2022.
The project is part of recent efforts to implement the Midtown Area Plan, which is meant to guide the city through redevelopment of about 2 square miles surrounding the former municipal golf course on West Villa Maria Road, from historic Downtown Bryan to the city limits shared with the College Station and generally bound by Finfeather Road to the west and South Texas Avenue to the east. It was adopted by the city council in May 2020, and in September the council voted to permit pattern zoning — the use of pre-approved building patterns outlined in the Midtown Area Plan.
The Thursday public meeting will be virtual from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Zoom link, meeting ID and passcode are available on the city’s website at bryantx.gov.
The first phase of the project includes several improvements such as roundabouts at Williamson Drive and Carson Street, medians along South College Avenue, an eight to 12-foot-wide shared use path on the west side of South College Avenue and a 6-foot-wide sidewalk on the east side of South College Avenue. The city’s announcement goes on to say that water and sanitary sewer lines along the South College Avenue corridor will be replaced and storm sewer and detention facilities will be installed.
“These improvements will help increase the efficiency and Safety of South College for vehicles and pedestrians, improve the stormwater drainage in the area and help alleviate flooding, replace aging infrastructure and encourage neighborhood revitalization and economic development,” the release reads. “Special consideration is also being given to protect as many trees as possible in the project area.”
City staff will continue to work on the design for the project after the Thursday meeting.
A second public meeting will be held in fall 2021.
Go to bryantx.gov/public-invited-to-attend-south-college-avenue-meeting to learn more.