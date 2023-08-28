The South Brazos County Emergency Services District 1 Fire Department has announced Mike Montgomery as the new fire chief. He is scheduled to start the week of Sept. 4.

With over 30 years of experience, Montgomery has made an impact in the Northwest Harris County area, and served with the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, according to a Monday press release.

Montgomery holds Texas Commission on Fire Protection certifications as Master Structure Firefighter, Master Fire Investigator, Master Fire Inspector, and NFPA 1041 Fire Instructor II

Montgomery is tasked with leading approximately 40 paid and volunteer members of South Brazos County ESD 1 Fire Department, which serves approximately 20,000 residents in a 110-square-mile area between the southern College Station city limits and the southern borders of Brazos County.”