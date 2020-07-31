Somerville police chief, 3 officers resign

Somerville Police Chief Craig Wise and three officers have announced their resignation from the department and will serve their last day on the force today.
According to Somerville city secretary Rose Rosser, Wise and three officers — James Loeblein, Michael Ryan Jr. and Sgt. Jeff Woofey — turned in letters of resignation to the city’s administration late last week. In their resignation letters, one officer does not list his reason for leaving, while two cite furthering education and career opportunities.
Wise addressed his letter to Somerville city administrator Danny Segundo.
“After careful thought and long discussions with my wife, we have decided that I would leave the stress and worry of law enforcement and concentrate on our other two businesses,” Wise wrote.
Rosser said that the departure of these four men leaves the Burleson County town with only two officers, and the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office will be stepping in to serve the people of Somerville until new officers can be hired. City council members have discussed hiring options, she said.