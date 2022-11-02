 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Somerville names Eric Holton finalist for superintendent

  • 0

The Texas A&M Department of Atmospheric Sciences and the Student Operational Upper-Air Program, SOUP, prepare to launch a weather balloon from the Texas A&M campus in College Station on Monday, Oct. 24. The balloon is launched ahead of a cold front moving through the region to record…

The Somerville Independent School District Board of Trustees named Eric Holton as the sole finalist to become the district’s next superintendent at their meeting Tuesday night.

The board’s vote was unanimous. There is a mandatory 21-day waiting period before the district can officially hire Holton. Somerville ISD’s Board of Trustees are scheduled to meet on Monday, Nov. 28 to hire Holton.

“We are ready for Mr. Holton to begin his time at Somerville,” said Jason Urbanosky, President of the Board of Trustees. “He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our district.”

Holton has been a campus administrator for over 10 years and was previously a teacher and coach for four years. He is currently the principal at New Caney high School and was previously principal at New Caney Middle School and Woodville Middle School.

People are also reading…

Holton is a Beaumont native and holds an undergraduate degree from Lamar University. He has a master’s degree from Stephen F. Austin State University and is currently finishing his doctoral degree from SFA. Holton’s wife, Doree, is a special education teacher and they have three children.

Holton replaces Karla Sparks, who resigned from her position in August.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Texas A&M Weather Balloon Launch

Texas A&M Weather Balloon Launch

The Texas A&M Department of Atmospheric Sciences and the Student Operational Upper-Air Program, SOUP, prepare to launch a weather balloon …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert