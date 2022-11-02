Somerville names Eric Holton finalist for superintendent

The Somerville Independent School District Board of Trustees named Eric Holton as the sole finalist to become the district’s next superintendent at their meeting Tuesday night.

The board’s vote was unanimous. There is a mandatory 21-day waiting period before the district can officially hire Holton. Somerville ISD’s Board of Trustees are scheduled to meet on Monday, Nov. 28 to hire Holton.

“We are ready for Mr. Holton to begin his time at Somerville,” said Jason Urbanosky, President of the Board of Trustees. “He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our district.”

Holton has been a campus administrator for over 10 years and was previously a teacher and coach for four years. He is currently the principal at New Caney high School and was previously principal at New Caney Middle School and Woodville Middle School.

Holton is a Beaumont native and holds an undergraduate degree from Lamar University. He has a master’s degree from Stephen F. Austin State University and is currently finishing his doctoral degree from SFA. Holton’s wife, Doree, is a special education teacher and they have three children.

Holton replaces Karla Sparks, who resigned from her position in August.