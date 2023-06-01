A Somerville man was arrested Thursday morning near Easterwood Airport after he was found with explosive devices and plans to elicit a police response, according to the College Station Police Department.

Michael Scott Morgan, 56, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of a prohibited weapon (IED), and criminal attempt aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on public servant. As of Thursday afternoon, he had no bail set.

Police said a Department of Public Safety trooper observed Morgan in a vehicle in the 4800 block of Turkey Creek Road at around 4:50 a.m. while on his way to an unrelated crash investigation. The trooper requested College Station police respond to the scene to take over the welfare check.

The trooper saw firearms, an open container of alcohol, butane lighters and a crystal-like substance, consistent with methamphetamine, in the driver's seat, police said.

Morgan told officers he was attempting to go near the airport to commit suicide by cop by using the rifle to shoot into the air to elicit a police response, police said.

A further search of the vehicle led police to find two devices that appeared to be homemade improvised explosive devices. College Station police’s bomb squad later confirmed the devices were IEDs and were removed and disposed of by the bomb squad.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public. This is an active investigation and local, state and federal authorities have been notified due to the proximity of Easterwood Airport.

