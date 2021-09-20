Some lessons from 9/11 seem hard for us to remember

With lessons learned from 9/11 so widely, recently and painfully recounted, the story of suffering and loss that continue for more than 100,000 fellow Americans must not be forgotten. We cannot lose sight of it as if seeing it through a rear-view mirror, fading in the distance. We need to keep these fellow citizens front and center.

According to Time magazine, the World Trade Center Health Program, founded in 2010 as part of the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act, serves 112,042 members nationwide. Their membership includes 64,429 general responders, 17,031 firefighters and 30,582 survivors. Of these, 65,307 members have at least one certified debilitating health condition and remain badly in need of care. Some, even with treatment, will never recover.

Among the Fire Department of New York’s 15,000 World Trade Center Health Program enrollees, 11,300 have at least one certified physical or mental health condition because of their service on and after 9/11. These conditions run the gamut from upper respiratory conditions to multiple types of cancer, as well as PTSD, depression, anxiety and substance abuse. Time reports, “Nearly 3,900 of the total group have at least one form of cancer; more than 4,300 have a mental health condition.”