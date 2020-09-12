Some Bryan-College students switch school model for new grading period

In advance of the second grading period of the school year, parents in Bryan and College Station have had the opportunity to switch whether students learn on campus or at home.
In College Station, Friday was the deadline for parents of students in grades 5-12 to change their students’ instructional model for the second six weeks.
Elementary schools in College Station — pre-kindergarten through fourth grade — operate on a nine-week grading period, and parents will have an opportunity to change their student’s instructional model at the end of the grading cycle.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the district had received 509 requests, specifically for grades 5-12. Of those changes, 430 are virtual learners who are requesting to move on campus. The remaining 75 are on-campus students who are requesting to move to the virtual model.
In Bryan, parents have until Monday to change their students’ mode of instruction.
As of Thursday afternoon, the district had received 1,800 surveys, with 1,650 of those requesting their student move from at-home to in-person learning.
In Bryan, students had the option of on-campus, at-home or hybrid models. Under the hybrid model, which is only available for middle school and high school, students are virtual learners for all but a few select courses that require in-person instruction.
During Tuesday’s monthly workshop, Associate Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Barbara Ybarra said she does not anticipate any problems accommodating the increase of on-campus students. The district is continuing to purchase personal protective equipment, such as plastic desk dividers, to help with the transition of students back to campus.
Beginning with the second six weeks, all students in Bryan schools will be required to wear face masks. Previously, it was only required for students in third grade and above; however, so many younger students were already wearing masks that the district chose to expand the requirement to all students.
“It was part of their school supplies,” Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said Tuesday. “They came in and just respectful, ready to learn, truly amazing. … Our parents have taken it seriously, and they’ve enforced it in the home, and they’ve shared that expectation, and it’s evident.”
College Station schools began the school year with a mask requirement for all students pre-kindergarten through high school.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.