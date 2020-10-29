Some Bryan-College Station council candidates spend more as campaigns wind down

Place 4 candidate Elizabeth Cunha continued her trend of not accepting any political contributions; in previous interviews, she has said she wants money to go toward local nonprofits rather than her campaign. Cunha spent about $250 on materials for signs and flyers. Her opponent, Joe Guerra Jr., raised $100 and spent about $500 on a radio advertisement. Expenses for both candidates were lower than the first period. In Bryan, Single-Member District 3 candidate Jonna Schreiber, Gutierrez’s opponent, saw more political contributions and expenditures this round than she did in the first. Donations included almost $200 from former councilman Rafael Peña, and a more than $500 non-monetary contribution of email addresses from current SMD4 councilman Mike Southerland. The same non-monetary gift was given to SMD4 candidate Doris Machinski.