Some Bryan-College Station council candidates spend more as campaigns wind down

In the second round of campaign finance reports, few Bryan and College Station city council candidates saw larger amounts of donations than received in the first round, but several people spent more during this filing period than in the last.
While dates vary a bit because some candidates submit reports at slightly different times and started their campaigns on different days, the first reports generally follow the start of a campaign and the first few days of October, while the second report covers most of October. All reports for the second period were due on Monday.
In the first reporting period, Bryan Single-Member District 3 candidate Bobby Gutierrez received $65,845 in political contributions — more than $10,000 more than the other dozen B-CS council candidates combined. In the second reporting period, he received $7,829, which is more than any other candidate’s new donation earnings this period.
Bryan Single-Member District 4 candidate Flynn Adcock is second behind Gutierrez in this second round with $5,125, followed by College Station Place 1 incumbent Bob Brick with $3,964 and College Station Place 5 incumbent John Nichols with $2,875. Brick’s opponent Jason Cornelius received more than $2,000 in new contributions. College Station Place 3 incumbent Linda Harvell received $1,822 while her opponent, Dell Seiter, saw about $2,645 in new donations.
Brick’s contributions in the second reporting period was several hundred dollars higher than what he received earlier in his campaign. About $3,700 was from Brick’s 2017 campaign funds. Brick also spent more money this period, much of it going toward his son’s campaign for the 272nd District Judge seat, and the College Station Association of Neighborhoods.
Cornelius’ new funding came from people including Chandler Arden, a real estate agent with Inhabit Real Estate Group, while his expenditures consisted mostly of advertising costs.
Opponents Seiter and Harvell each saw a higher total of expenditures this reporting period. Seiter spent money on door hangers and radio advertisements while Harvell’s costs consisted mostly of advertising expenses across several local media outlets.
Reports from College Station Place 5 candidates varied significantly. Brian Alg reported no expenditures or contributions. Craig Regan reported a $5 donation from himself. Regan did spend more money during this reporting period than last time though, with funds going toward Facebook advertisements and ads at a couple of local media outlets.
Nichols, who brought in more than $2,800 in donations, received more money than his challengers but it is less than the more than $11,000 he noted in his first finance report. Nichols also spent less money this time around — $2,506 compared to $2,850. Similar to other candidates, Nichols spent much of his money on advertisements at places such as Bryan Broadcasting and The Eagle.
Place 4 candidate Elizabeth Cunha continued her trend of not accepting any political contributions; in previous interviews, she has said she wants money to go toward local nonprofits rather than her campaign. Cunha spent about $250 on materials for signs and flyers. Her opponent, Joe Guerra Jr., raised $100 and spent about $500 on a radio advertisement. Expenses for both candidates were lower than the first period. In Bryan, Single-Member District 3 candidate Jonna Schreiber, Gutierrez’s opponent, saw more political contributions and expenditures this round than she did in the first. Donations included almost $200 from former councilman Rafael Peña, and a more than $500 non-monetary contribution of email addresses from current SMD4 councilman Mike Southerland. The same non-monetary gift was given to SMD4 candidate Doris Machinski.
Supporters of the Gutierrez campaign include Bryan councilman Prentiss Madison and local attorney Jay Granberry. Gutierrez used some of his donations to contribute to other people’s campaigns including Seiter’s and Republican Russ Ford’s, who is running for Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 2. Gutierrez also put money toward advertising for his own campaign.
In addition to the contribution from Southerland, Machinski received a $200 donation to self-employed College Station resident Alma DeJesus. She spent much of her reported expenditures on advertising.
Adcock, who is running against Machinski, received a lower total of contributions during this second reporting period with just over $5,000 in donations. Those funds came from people including Randy French, president and founder of Stylecraft Builders, and C.C. Creations owner Kenny Lawson. Adcock put money into items including radio and newspaper ads.
Visit bryantx.gov/campaign-finance-reports or cstx.gov/elections for all candidate finance reports.
17th annual Buddy Walk
17th annual Buddy Walk
17th annual Buddy Walk
17th annual Buddy Walk
17th annual Buddy Walk
17th annual Buddy Walk
17th annual Buddy Walk
17th annual Buddy Walk
17th annual Buddy Walk
17th annual Buddy Walk
17th annual Buddy Walk
17th annual Buddy Walk
17th annual Buddy Walk
17th annual Buddy Walk
17th annual Buddy Walk
17th annual Buddy Walk
17th annual Buddy Walk
17th annual Buddy Walk
17th annual Buddy Walk
17th annual Buddy Walk
17th annual Buddy Walk
17th annual Buddy Walk
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.