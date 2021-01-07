Some Brazos Valley schools move classes off campus

Students throughout the Brazos Valley began the spring semester this week, but not all districts had students on campus.

In Hearne, the semester began for students on Wednesday with all students on the district’s three campuses following their regular schedule through Hearne Online. Staff participated in in-service Monday and Tuesday.

Hearne Superintendent Adrain Johnson said the decision to begin the semester online was made prior to the winter break. He anticipates students beginning on-campus instruction next week.

In Milano schools, students began the semester Tuesday on campus, but classes and extracurricular activities have been canceled for the remainder of the week due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and close contact numbers, according to a statement on the district’s website.

According to the release, all staff and students are expected to return to campus on Jan. 11.

Bryan and College Station students began the semester on Tuesday with more than 80% of students on campus in both districts.

As of Jan. 3, Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck reported 51 active COVID-19 cases — 36 employees and 15 students.