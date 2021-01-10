 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Some Brazos Valley school districts cancel Monday classes
0 comments
alert

Some Brazos Valley school districts cancel Monday classes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Several school districts around the Brazos Valley have canceled classes for Monday because of the weather.

A winter storm that moved into the region on Sunday brought several inches of snow to the area.

Districts that have canceled school include Bryan, College Station, Snook, Navasota, Madisonville, North Zulch, Normangee, Iola, Bremond, Buffalo and Centerville. Classes were scheduled to resume on Tuesday.

Harmony Science Academy in Bryan will also be closed on Monday.

Blinn College and Texas A&M said campuses would open at 10 a.m. Monday.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Brazos County grand jury indicts 19
Local News

Brazos County grand jury indicts 19

A Bryan man accused of assaulting a woman multiple times and a College Station man who was arrested in September after allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting another person were among 19 people indicted.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert