Some Brazos Valley school districts cancel Monday classes

Several school districts around the Brazos Valley have canceled classes for Monday because of the weather.

A winter storm that moved into the region on Sunday brought several inches of snow to the area.

Districts that have canceled school include Bryan, College Station, Snook, Navasota, Madisonville, North Zulch, Normangee, Iola, Bremond, Buffalo and Centerville. Classes were scheduled to resume on Tuesday.

Harmony Science Academy in Bryan will also be closed on Monday.

Blinn College and Texas A&M said campuses would open at 10 a.m. Monday.