When Adam Case moved from the Midwest to Texas around two years ago, he said he immediately looked into having solar panels installed on his home in Bryan.

“We actually had considered solar panels for many years,” said Case, a professor at the Texas A&M University School of Medicine. “When we lived in the Midwest, we just didn’t think it was going to be economically feasible because half the year it’s not really sunny. … It just never was in the cards.”

Over the past decade, solar power has become increasingly popular in Texas in both commercial and residential installations, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). From May 2022 to May 2023, solar energy produced by utilities and small-scale facilities in Texas increased by an estimated 29.4%, according to the EIA. Residential generation from solar energy alone increased by an estimated 43% from May of last year, according to the same data.

Case, who has had solar panels for about a year, said the driving forces behind having them installed were saving money on electrical bills and being able to use a power source that was better for the environment.

“You’ve got to figure out how much you’re actually going to save and if it’s going to actually save you money in the end or not,” he said. “Then the second force was honestly just trying to get a little bit away from classic energy. … We have an electric car at home and so having the ability to generate electricity for that in a more clean way was also enticing to us.”

The savings sometimes means that his monthly power bill can be lower than zero, Case said, especially during the summer.

“Where we live … your electrical bill could easily run in the $300-plus a month,” he said. “So now with the solar, our bills oftentimes are negative. We actually have credit from [Bryan Texas Utilities] because we generate so much electricity through the solar system.”

It is estimated to take several years for the savings to outweigh the upfront cost of the solar system, but Case said the lifespan of the system is expected to last well beyond that point.

“It looks like we’re going to be right around that eight to 10 year mark, and it’s going to completely have paid for itself just in the saving of the bills for sure,” he said. “It just kind of operates and that’s exactly what solar is because it’s essentially just panels that get tied into your electrical box. So, you don’t really do anything.”

When it comes to how a residential system typically ties into the power grid, Bryson Pagh, a sales manager for Texas Green Energy Inc., a locally owned and operated company in College Station, said there are two standard options.

“There are two families of solar products you could install and then within that, there’s a lot of subcategories,” Pagh said. “A grid tie system is connected to [the grid] typically with a breaker similar to how an AC unit is hooked to a home. … There is no backup capabilities with those systems. They’re designed specifically to shut off if the grid goes down so that they don’t put power on a downed grid.”

This type of system is usually more cost-effective, Pagh said, since it doesn’t require the installation of battery backups which can cut into the cost savings substantially depending on the amount of extra parts required.

“Then the other type is a battery backup system,” he said. “It goes by many names [like] hybrid and they call it a hybrid because when the grid is functional, it acts basically like a grid tie. When the grid goes down, it has an internal switch that will detect that. … It’ll disconnect the electrical system of the home and the solar from the grid and form its own microgrid and continue to function.”

These types of systems saw a rise in popularity after the 2021 winter storm knocked out power for many in the area, Pagh said, and customers also need to keep in mind that College Station Utilities and BTU differ in how they reimburse users for solar energy.

“With BTU, they do a policy that does exist in various parts of the country called net metering,” Pagh said. “So what they’ll do is they act almost like a virtual battery in the sense that a grid tie system will provide the power it has. … Whatever excess you’ve sent them during the day, they’ll credit that back to you at the full retail rate in the evening.”

College Station utilities, however, takes a different approach, Pagh said.

“They’re simply selling you power or buying your power at any given time,” he said. “A scenario where that can happen is … we install a large array on the East facing roof, but your kids go to school in the morning, and you go to work. Well, that means most of that solar is being sold to them at a wholesale price and then that night, when everyone’s getting home, you’re buying all that power back at a retail price.”

Pagh, who originally worked in the solar industry in California before moving to Texas, said the industry is starting to expand in the state but is still experiencing growing pains.

“Coming to Texas now, it seems like in some ways Texas is the wild west again, like it was in California, maybe, 13 years ago,” he said. “There’s a whole lot of really shady advertising going on and a lot of fairly outlandish claims that I see quite often. … So I think, because of a less robust inherent knowledge of solar in the community, there’s probably a lot of people that are getting fleeced to a certain degree.”

The uncertainty surrounding the regulation and commercialization of solar is also present in large-scale operations, such as farmers and ranchers leasing out their land for solar arrays, said Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, an associate professor and extension specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife.

“There are just very few cases at this point that involve solar leases, and when we compare that to oil and gas leases where we’ve got 100 years of case law in Texas, it is just vastly different,” she said. “There actually has not been an appellate court case in Texas that says who owns the solar rights, whether that’s the surface owner or the mineral owner. Now we all assume it’s the surface owner. They’re leasing with surface owners. We’re confident that’s accurate, but technically, no court has set that.”

Even with the issues surrounding legal precedent, Dowell Lashmet said it doesn’t mean people should ignore the option altogether.

“I don’t think that there are necessarily quote-unquote ‘problems’ that make it impossible to negotiate a solar lease that’s workable for you,” Dowell Lashmet said. “I do think there are issues you want to be aware of and questions you need to ask in terms you might request during the negotiation phase.”

One of these issues is that, unlike oil or wind leases which only take up relatively small areas of square footage, solar leases need more surface area, Dowell Lashmet said.

“If they’re going to lease your land for solar, typically you’re not going to be able to make any other agricultural uses of that land,” she said. “To someone who wants to still farm or ranch the land, that would be a major problem, right?”

As the industry continues to grow, Dowell Lashmet said one of the biggest obstacles is consumers still being unsure about solar technology.

“When there’s something that’s new, some people kind of sit back and they’re like, ‘Well, let’s wait and see how this sort of shakes out,’” she said. “Sometimes that makes sense, you look at some of the early wind contracts that were kind of terrible and things got better from a contractible standpoint as things went on.”

When it comes to residential solar panels, Case, who ended up working with Texas Green Energy, said doing research on your home, local utilities and installer are very important.

“I had read and heard horror stories from friends and just on the internet of some of these national companies that will come in, install your solar and bolt and you can never get ahold of them again if you have any questions,” Case said. “So, it was not a big hard decision for me to choose a local company, but also I did my homework in town … it was kind of a no-brainer.”