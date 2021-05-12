Solar farm coming to Grimes County

Johnny McNally, executive director of the Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce, said in a Tuesday interview that additional power infrastructure for the area is important as the region grows in terms of population. McNally said the site proposal was for 3,237 acres in total.

“For economic development, we have to look at all the projects that are looking to come here. There’s a great deal of interest in this area,” McNally said. “We have growth from College Station making its way down and we have growth from Houston making its way up — and we have new roads coming in to make the connectivity even greater. All these things are coming together to make us an attractive place for all kinds of development.”

McNally described the renewable energy investment as “good for all concerned.”

“It’s a significant investment, and it’s on a piece of property that is currently ag-exempt, so there’s no tax revenue currently coming off that property to speak of,” McNally said. “They’re taking a property that has no taxable value, and they’re making it into one that will be taxed for the foreseeable future.”