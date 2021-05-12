Solar farm coming to Grimes County

Enel Green Power North America is building a solar farm capable of generating 270 megawatts of electricity in Grimes County. The solar farm and accompanying 59-megawatt battery storage system, which Enel Green Power expects to have operational by the end of this year, is being constructed south of Iola in the northern part of the county.
Robert Peña, development manager at Enel Green Power, told The Eagle last week that Enel projects the Grimes County solar farm — referred to as the Blue Jay project — will generate approximately $41 million in landowner payments and $37 million in tax revenue over its lifetime of 30-35 years.
“Enel is excited to build this innovative solar and battery storage project in Grimes County,” Peña said. “It’s going to be great development for the community because of the added investment into the area, and it’s going to feature 658,000 panels that will capture direct sunlight, as well as light reflected from the ground, and transform it into energy production.”
Peña said the project will generate about 450 construction jobs and eight full-time local jobs once the solar farm is completed.
“It’s renewable energy that has zero carbon emissions,” Peña said. “There is a lot of demand from corporate customers who want to buy this type of renewable energy, and there continues to be a lot of land and bright sun in Texas to develop it.”
Johnny McNally, executive director of the Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce, said in a Tuesday interview that additional power infrastructure for the area is important as the region grows in terms of population. McNally said the site proposal was for 3,237 acres in total.
“For economic development, we have to look at all the projects that are looking to come here. There’s a great deal of interest in this area,” McNally said. “We have growth from College Station making its way down and we have growth from Houston making its way up — and we have new roads coming in to make the connectivity even greater. All these things are coming together to make us an attractive place for all kinds of development.”
McNally described the renewable energy investment as “good for all concerned.”
“It’s a significant investment, and it’s on a piece of property that is currently ag-exempt, so there’s no tax revenue currently coming off that property to speak of,” McNally said. “They’re taking a property that has no taxable value, and they’re making it into one that will be taxed for the foreseeable future.”
Enel Green Power’s forthcoming solar farm in Grimes County is one part of an expansion of production in Texas. By mid-summer, the Italian renewable energy company will have eight battery storage systems of 600 MW total capacity and nearly 2 GW of renewable generating capacity under construction.
In addition to the Grimes County location, Enel Green Power also announced plans last week to build a solar farm in Falls County and a wind project near Abilene. The Falls County solar farm is estimated to be operational in the third quarter of 2022, and is projected to produce 639 megawatts.
In a press release, Enel estimated that it expects its investments to stimulate more than $142 million in landowner income and more than $150 million in local tax revenue for rural communities over the projects’ lifetimes.
Enel has a presence in 15 U.S. states and one Canadian province; it operates 60 plants with a managed capacity of more than 6.7 gigawatts powered by renewable wind, geothermal and solar energy.