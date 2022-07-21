 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
So-Fly Chicken Sandwiches opens on Texas Avenue

So-Fly Chicken Sandwiches held its grand opening for its new location Thursday, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The new self-classified "chicken joint" menu features: breakfast, chicken sandwiches, chicken thighs, craft fries, tacos and nuggets, according to the company’s website. 

The hours listed on the website are 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday. 

Previously located at 4401 Texas Ave S., the new location will be at 3125 Texas Ave. S., taking the space previously occupied by Boomtown BBQ.

