So-Fly Chicken Sandwiches opens on Texas Avenue

So-Fly Chicken Sandwiches held its grand opening for its new location Thursday, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The new self-classified "chicken joint" menu features: breakfast, chicken sandwiches, chicken thighs, craft fries, tacos and nuggets, according to the company’s website.

The hours listed on the website are 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday.

Previously located at 4401 Texas Ave S., the new location will be at 3125 Texas Ave. S., taking the space previously occupied by Boomtown BBQ.