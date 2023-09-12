Snow’s BBQ tops magazine’s ranking

Snow’s BBQ in Lexington can add to its long list of accolades.

The oft-visited barbecue restaurant in Lee County was tabbed the No. 1 barbecue joint in the south in Southern Living‘s 2023 top-50 rankings that were released Tuesday.

“It’s not easy to get your hands on a tray of Snow’s barbecue, and it’s only gotten harder in recent years as more people from around the world have learned about it,” wrote Southern Living‘s Robert F. Moss. “The restaurant is open just one day a week (Saturday), and service starts at the unconscionably early hour of 8 a.m. Eager fans, many of whom have traveled in from other states and even other countries, begin lining up long before dawn, and that line seems to grow longer each year. On my last visit, I stepped into position a few minutes before 7 a.m, and I sat down at a picnic table with my loaded tray at precisely 11 o’clock.”

Snow’s has risen to fame over the past 15 years with 88-year-old Tootsie Tomanetz being the restaurant’s lead pitmaster. Snow’s is also unique for only being open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until the food is sold out. Snow’s was ranked No. 9 in Texas Monthly’s 2021 Top 50 BBQ joints list after the restaurant earned the magazine’s No. 1 ranking in 2017.

Fourteen other Texas barbecue joints were included in Southern Living‘s rankings: Louie Mueller Barbecue in Taylor (No. 4); Goldees in Fort Worth (9); Cattleack BBQ in Dallas (13); Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue in Tomball (15); Franklin Barbecue in Austin (16); Smitty’s Market in Lockhart (17); Kreuz Market in Lockhart (23); Leroy And Lewis Barbecue in Austin (26); Killen’s Barbecue in Pearland (31); Valentina Tex Mex BBQ in Buda (31); Burnt Bean Co. in Seguin (37); Blood Bros. BBQ in Bellaire (41); Hurtado Barbecue in Arlington (45); and Truth Barbeque in Houston (46).

“In the summer of 2015, Leonard Botello IV opened the first Truth BBQ in a small red metal building along the side of U.S. 290 near Brenham, Texas,” Moss wrote. “Long lines of hungry barbecue fans quickly formed. In 2019, he headed seventy miles east to Houston and opened a larger second restaurant in the Heights neighborhood. Long lines formed there, too.

“They’re coming for what may well be the best brisket in Houston— thick sliced and with a great blocky texture — plus juicy turkey, savory brisket-laced boudin, and, on Saturdays, beef ribs and Carolina-style whole hog. Attention to detail shows in everything from the stylish labels on the stout glass sauce bottles to the piquant array of housemade pickled vegetables that garnish the trays. An array of hearty sides — especially the creamy, cheesy tater tot casserole — finish things off with style.”

There were barbecue joints from 11 states included in the rankings. Following Texas’ 14 were nine from South Carolina, eight from North Carolina and six from Tennessee. Three joints each from Alabama and Georgia were included, as well as two from Missouri. One restaurant from Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky and Maryland rounded out the list.

Dyson enters District 14 race

Bryan-College Station attorney Paul Dyson announced his campaign to represent House District 14, which contains parts of Brazos County.

Dyson, who is running as a Republican, has lived in the Bryan-College Station area for 30 years and is a graduate of Texas A&M University and the South Texas College of Law, according to a campaign press release. During his time in the BCS area, Dyson has served as vice-chair on the Board of Trustees for Allen Academy, vice-chair of the College Station Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, president of the OPAS Board of Directors and was recently appointed to the board of American Momentum Bank.

In the press release, Dyson said he thanks John Raney, the current District 14 representative who is set to retire, for his years of service to the community and that he believes he is the right man to take the reins.

“As someone raised in Bryan-College Station, I was immersed in the unique values and spirit of this community,” he said in the statement. “Texas serves as a global beacon of freedom, family and opportunity. These enduring principles inspire me to announce my candidacy for the Texas House of Representatives, District 14, as a proud Republican.”

Former Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk announced his candidacy in August as did Copy Corner founder Larry Hodges, who later withdrew.