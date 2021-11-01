Snow’s BBQ in Lexington tabbed No. 9 in Texas Monthly’s latest Top 50 BBQ joints list

Snow’s BBQ in Lexington has been ranked No. 9 in Texas Monthly’s latest “Top 50 BBQ joints list,” which was released last month.
Snow’s was one of three barbecue restaurants in the Brazos Valley, joining Brett’s Backyard Bar-B-Que in Rockdale and LJ’s BBQ in Brenham, to make the magazine’s prestigious list. Three other area establishments made the honorable mention section.
This is Texas Monthly’s sixth Top 50 list since 1997 and the first since 2017. Staff members and freelancers visited 411 barbecue joints in all corners of the state over eight weeks during the spring and summer. Goldee’s Barbecue in Fort Worth, which opened in 2020, took Texas Monthly’s top spot.
Still one of the best in Texas, Snow’s has risen to fame over the past decade with 86-year-old Tootsie Tomanetz being the restaurant’s lead pitmaster. Snow’s is also unique for only being open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until sold out.
Snow’s was ranked No. 1 in Texas Monthly’s last rankings, but a wave of new restaurants with unique flair and concoctions caused the rankings to shuffle some, magazine writers said. There are 29 new entries to this list.
“As you would expect at a time of transformation, compiling our Top 50 list was a challenge,” Texas Monthly wrote. “Even we were shocked by some of the changes we felt compelled to make. The former lodestars in our firmament, Snow’s and Franklin, no longer occupy our first or second spots (though both made the top ten and are absolutely worth visiting).
“So why, then, has Snow’s slipped a few spots down on our list? For the same reason Franklin has: as much as we love the place, the Texas barbecue game has changed profoundly. And that’s not a bad thing at all.”
Brett’s Backyard Bar-B-Que in Rockdale, which opened in 2018, made its debut in the Top 50. Brett’s made Texas Monthly’s “Top 25 New Barbecue Joints” in May 2019. The magazine said Brett’s has an extensive menu and its pro tip for customers was “don’t miss the Nutter Butter banana pudding and strawberry cobbler.”
“The offerings are piled high at Brett’s, which serves some of the most indulgent craft barbecue in Central Texas,” Texas Monthly wrote. “The spot is known for brisket that is so tender and rich that even a few bites feel like enough. The Sunday special doesn’t disappoint either: slices of brisket wrapped in fluffy tortillas and topped with cotija cheese, jalapeños, and a squeeze of lime — a spot-on pairing of oak-infused fat and tangy spice. This festive, largely outdoor joint features a dining area with a stage for live music.”
Brenham’s LJ’s BBQ, which opened in 2015, also cracked the Top 50. Texas Monthly praised the restaurant’s turkey and sausage, adding it had a distinct homemade sauce.
“We walked to the table with a plate of meats and a side we were particularly excited about: the brisket mac and cheese,” Texas Monthly wrote about LJ’s. “Buttery in texture and color, with a truly cheesy flavor, the mac could have stood alone. But with a generous serving of chopped brisket atop it? We would have been happy with that as our whole meal.”
Three more Brazos Valley barbecue restaurants made the honorable mentions page: Fargo’s Pit BBQ in Bryan, 1775 Texas Pit BBQ in College Station and Blue Moon BBQ in Hearne.