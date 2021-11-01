Snow’s BBQ in Lexington tabbed No. 9 in Texas Monthly’s latest Top 50 BBQ joints list

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“As you would expect at a time of transformation, compiling our Top 50 list was a challenge,” Texas Monthly wrote. “Even we were shocked by some of the changes we felt compelled to make. The former lodestars in our firmament, Snow’s and Franklin, no longer occupy our first or second spots (though both made the top ten and are absolutely worth visiting).

“So why, then, has Snow’s slipped a few spots down on our list? For the same reason Franklin has: as much as we love the place, the Texas barbecue game has changed profoundly. And that’s not a bad thing at all.”

Brett’s Backyard Bar-B-Que in Rockdale, which opened in 2018, made its debut in the Top 50. Brett’s made Texas Monthly’s “Top 25 New Barbecue Joints” in May 2019. The magazine said Brett’s has an extensive menu and its pro tip for customers was “don’t miss the Nutter Butter banana pudding and strawberry cobbler.”