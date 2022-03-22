 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snook schools superintendent announces retirement

Snook school board

Snook Superintendent Brenda Krchnak, center, during a 2017 school board meeting.

 Aimee Breaux, The Eagle file

Snook school district Superintendent Brenda Krchnak has announced plans to retire after eight years in the position.

Krchnak's last day will be July 1, and she will remain an employee of the district through Dec. 31 to assist with the transition, according to a statement issued by the district.

Krchnak said in the statement that she was proud of her work in the district and was looking forward to spending more time with her family.

"I believe new leadership and a new perspective will build on our legacy of success and bring new ideas to the table," she said.

Since being hired in 2014, Krchnak has overseen new instructional technology and curriculum initiatives that improved student performance and closed achievement gaps, the district's statement said. 

"I have been blessed to work with wonderful people at Snook ISD," Krchnak said. "Our teachers, staff, administration and school board deserve all of the credit for working together as a team for the success of our students."

