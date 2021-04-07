Snook’s Jason Barker helped build ag mechanics program

Using the knowledge and skills he has learned through ag mechanics, Barker said, he and some friends have started their own company doing various projects throughout the Snook community with a focus on welding.

“Not only have I learned a lot about the art of welding, but I’ve learned that hard work eventually pays off, and I’ve learned what being a leader truly means, especially in the FFA,” Barker said.

Adams said he sometimes catches Barker giving similar advice he has given students about their projects.

“For example, when we’re working on these projects, and we’re welding, there’s another kid that says, ‘Oh, nobody will ever see that, so I won’t go back and fix that weld’ or whatever,” Adams said. “I’ve heard Jason say, ‘Well, it doesn’t matter what everybody else is going to see. It matters that you know it’s there, and it matters that you know it’s right and done the way it should be done.’ He’s stepped up in that way and been a leader.”

Adams said he remembered when Barker, who had worked hard on his project, did not do as well as he hoped at one show. Another student, who also had worked hard, was disappointed in the result of his project.