Colton Curles of Smithville didn’t plan on being a full-time fireman with the Texas A&M Forest Service. However, he found that being in an unpredictable blaze helped calm his mind and focus on the task at hand, which is where he really started to enjoy fighting fires.

“There is a lot going on where there is a high level of risk and task on a fire, so either one requires my full attention,” Curles told The Eagle on Monday from his office in Smithville. “I have a really short attention span. So if I am around the office I am pacing around and I’ll be doing one thing and get distracted. But on a fire, all of that goes away and I am really focused on it and I have no problem maintaining my attention to that.”

Curles followed in his father’s footsteps. Robbie Curles retired from the Texas A&M Forest Service in 2016 as a bulldozer operator in Le Grange and in Smithville. Even though his father had worries about his son joining such a dangerous field, Curles said ultimately he knew this was the best place for him.

“I think [my dad] would have been happier with me at a desk somewhere, but that was not what I wanted to do,” he said.

Upon high school graduation in 2009, Curles started as a seasonal firefighter before making his way up to full-time.

“I grew up around the forest service,” he recalled. “I didn’t necessarily plan on it being my career; I just fell in love with the job. There was always an interest for me because I enjoy traveling, seeing different places, being outside; all of that stuff naturally interested me in the job. “

Curles currently serves as task force coordinator with the forest service in Smithville. He and 11 resource specialists cover 24 counties and Curles also teaches a class that covers the ins and outs of preventing wildfires and how to contain them. Being able to teach others has allowed him to grow in every area of service that comes with fighting wildfires — the equipment they use, prevention outreach and more.

Given that the job can be demanding and time consuming because wildfires can start any time or place, Curles said the most difficult aspect is trying to find a balance.

“Balancing out that work environment with home life, [while] having a young child at home and a wife, all of that is difficult,” he said. “You have a job to do and an obligation, and fires don’t not happen because you have something planned that day. So you have to try to find a balance for that, and that can be difficult.”

When the forest service team is not fighting fires, Curles said firefighters work on ways to make their job on a fire easier — through wildfire training and education, and working on equipment. Additionally, as the Texas heat blazes on, Curles said firefighters keep their bodies acclimated to prepare for being in heavy uniform, outside and near a large fire.

“I really make it a point for us early summer to be out in the heat when doing management work, even though [we are not working] on a fire,” he said. “That way we aren’t sitting in the air conditioning and then going out to 107 degrees, plus all of the gear and fire. You try to get acclimated in the season early enough to where you are accustomed to that heat.”

Out of all the fires he has put out since he started in the field 14 years ago, Curles said the one that blazed closest to his home was the most impactful, the Bastrop County Complex fire. On Sept. 4, 2011, the fire became the most destructive wildfire in state history; the 32,000-acre inferno destroyed over 1,600 homes and killed two people, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.

“Because it is my home, I know a lot of these people. I grew up around local fire departments and I worked with them for a long time, so any fire in the area has a big impact,” he recalled. “It was a big deal for me, as the place I grew up in and it was not a fun experience by any means. Some of our coworkers were impacted and my parents were evacuated from their home.”

Knowing that his family and friends were directly impacted by the fire, Curles said he had to focus on doing his job and work it like any other fire.

“You try to compartmentalize and separate yourself from that,” he said. “Because you still have a job to do and it doesn’t really change anything, you are still going to work to stop the forward progression of a fire and save as much as you can.”

After the devastation of the ongoing fires in Hawaii and ones similar to the Bastrop County Complex fire, Curles urged the importance being ready to evacuate if necessary and making safety the number one priority.

Curles also stressed that fighting fires is about bringing people together to accomplish a goal.

“It is a common thread,” he said. “Being a firefighter is about working together every day and developing trust in your coworkers, and developing trust in your teammates; and going in there and doing the best job that you can.”