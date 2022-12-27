Small plane makes emergency landing near A&M Health Science Center

A small airplane with a mechanical failure made an emergency landing in a field off Jones Road between F.M. 47 and F.M 60 on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials from the College Station Fire Department.

The pilot was OK, fire officials said, and the plane appeared to be in one piece. The plane was coming from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and was en route to Easterwood Airport in College Station. State troopers and a representative from Easterwood Airport were on site assisting with the landing.