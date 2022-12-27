 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Small plane makes emergency landing near A&M Health Science Center

Airplane Emergency Landing 02

A longhorn walks through a field where a Piper Lance II Single Piston airplane made an emergency landing next to Jones Road between F.M. 47 and F.M. 60 in College Station on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

 Logan Hannigan-Downs

A small airplane with a mechanical failure made an emergency landing in a field off Jones Road between F.M. 47 and F.M 60 on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials from the College Station Fire Department.

The pilot was OK, fire officials said, and the plane appeared to be in one piece. The plane was coming from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and was en route to Easterwood Airport in College Station. State troopers and a representative from Easterwood Airport were on site assisting with the landing.

The plane left Austin at 1:14 p.m. and landed at 1:52 p.m., according to FlightAware.

