SKIP RICHTER: Tending plants can be therapeutic

This extended winter blast has cooped us up for way too long and taken its toll on our landscapes and gardens. Staring out the window at the bleak frozen remains of my garden, I'm reminded of a simple fact about gardeners. We are optimists and our next garden is going to be the best ever. Undaunted by this past week, we know that spring is coming, and the annual cycle will begin again soon as bleak turns to beautiful.
There is something about tending the soil and plants that is relaxing, satisfying and therapeutic. Your idea of a Garden of Eden may be a perfectly clipped formal landscape, a wild "nativescape" or a small vegetable patch.
Something for everyone
Gardening is for all ages and every home. Even apartment dwellers can get creative with containers and indoor plants. Since COVID began, interest in houseplants has skyrocketed as people enjoy their gardening therapy indoors.
Kids should get to experience gardening, whether by starting seeds indoors, learning to root a cutting or participating in the outdoor garden. Every child needs to learn the wonder of plants and insects from a hands-on front row seat.
We know that gardening provides some physical exercise and that eating fresh produce is good for you. But it is the personal enjoyment and mental wellbeing that appeals to me most.
A chance to start over
Gardening is a constant reminder of renewal and the chance to start over. You don't fail at gardening unless you give up. A garden is like an Etch-A-Sketch. Remember those kids' toys? If you didn't like what you drew, you simply turned it over, shook it and started over with a blank slate. Gardening is like that.
There is no shame in killing a plant. It simply gives you a chance to try something new. Famed horticulturist J.C. Raulston said, "If you are not killing plants, you are not really stretching yourself as a gardener." Perhaps my favorite comment comes from Jimmy Turner, former director of the Dallas Arboretum & Botanical, who announced, "The success of my garden is built on the compost of my failures!"
Each year and even each new season is a new beginning. Every garden is in transition, and none is ever finished. Hope is constantly renewed. If you want to see my best garden ever, stop by next year.
Lifelong learning
There is always something new to learn as we keep our minds active despite the passing of the years. Although I've been learning and teaching for decades, I never have a week, and seldom a day, when I don't learn something new about horticulture. If you had asked me a week ago what the effects of 7 degrees and a week below freezing would be on each of the various plant species we grow here, for many I'd have said that I don't know, but in the coming weeks I'll have a pretty good idea.
A garden of eternal youth
Renowned horticulturist Allan Armitage said, "There are many tired gardeners, but I've seldom met old gardeners. I know many elderly gardeners, but the majority are young at heart. Gardening simply does not allow one to be mentally old, because too many hopes and dreams are yet to be realized. The one absolute of gardeners is faith. Regardless of how bad past gardens have been, every gardener believes that next year's will be better. It is easy to age when there is nothing to believe in, nothing to hope for; gardeners, however, simply refuse to grow up."
I couldn't have put it better.
Garden therapy
When I get home after a long day's work I love to head outside to walk through the garden, pull a weed or two, sample a fresh grape tomato, kneel to examine some seeds pushing up out of the soil, water some plants, and take a hammock break for some serious down time.
Life slows down in a garden. When a few garden chores are done, grab a glass of iced tea or a Saturday morning cup of coffee, and it's time to pause and watch the show.
A small bird swoops in to nab a caterpillar to feed its nestlings. A syrphid fly hovers above tiny blooms before landing for a nectar sip and flying off to lay eggs that will hatch to consume aphids. The family cat shows up to stroll through as if to inspect the worksite, having never done an honest day's work in its entire life.
Gardening is good for the body, mind and spirit. I love the fresh-cut flowers, the "just picked" vegetables and fruit, and the decorative landscape beds. Most of all I love the therapy a garden provides…the restorative benefits…the personal satisfaction.
We were made to garden. Spring is just around the corner. It's time to plan your outdoor Eden and get planting.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.
