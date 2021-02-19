SKIP RICHTER: Tending plants can be therapeutic

A chance to start over

Gardening is a constant reminder of renewal and the chance to start over. You don't fail at gardening unless you give up. A garden is like an Etch-A-Sketch. Remember those kids' toys? If you didn't like what you drew, you simply turned it over, shook it and started over with a blank slate. Gardening is like that.

There is no shame in killing a plant. It simply gives you a chance to try something new. Famed horticulturist J.C. Raulston said, "If you are not killing plants, you are not really stretching yourself as a gardener." Perhaps my favorite comment comes from Jimmy Turner, former director of the Dallas Arboretum & Botanical, who announced, "The success of my garden is built on the compost of my failures!"

Each year and even each new season is a new beginning. Every garden is in transition, and none is ever finished. Hope is constantly renewed. If you want to see my best garden ever, stop by next year.

Lifelong learning