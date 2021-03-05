Six new COVID-19 deaths reported in Brazos County on Friday as active cases surpass 1,000

Six new COVID-19 deaths among Brazos County residents were reported Friday as the number of active cases passed 1,000 for the first time since Feb. 21.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said the latest deaths were two women in their 80s who were hospitalized, along with a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 90s who were all at home. No other details about them were released, per the Health District's policy on patient privacy.

The latest deaths bring the overall death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in Brazos County to 220.

The health department reported 77 new cases of the virus among county residents on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,053. The number of active cases in the county had been below 1,000 since officials resumed daily reporting following an interruption in case counts caused by last month's winter freeze.

The county has recorded 17,723 cases of the virus since the pandemic began nearly a year ago. Of those cases, officials said 16,450 were considered recovered on Friday. The health district considers cases older than two weeks to be recovered.