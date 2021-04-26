Six injured in Madison County wrecks on Sunday

Six people were injured in a pair of accidents along Interstate 45 in Madison County Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the first accident happened around 2:50 p.m. when a sport utility vehicle that was traveling south near Madisonville changed lanes and struck another vehicle. The SUV rolled multiple times before stopping on the interstate's feeder road.

The driver of the SUV was taken by helicopter to St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan, and two passengers were flown to a Houston hospital. The extent of their injuries were not known Monday. Two other passengers in the SUV were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The second accident happened about an hour later, according to a DPS spokesman, when a vehicle traveling south on the Interstate 45 service road near Madisonville failed to yield to a pickup traveling north on Texas 75.

The driver of the pickup was taken to St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan. The other driver was not injured, the DPS spokesman said.