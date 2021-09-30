Six COVID-related deaths make September deadliest month for virus in Brazos County; active cases reach record high

September has become the deadliest month for COVID-19 in Brazos County with six virus-related deaths reported on Thursday, making it 51 deaths reported in the county this month.
Brazos County health officials also reported 345 new COVID-19 cases among county residents Thursday as the county’s number of active cases reached a new high for the third straight day.
The latest Brazos County residents to die after contracting COVID-19 were a man in his 40s, a man in his 50s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s, health officials said. Three of them were hospitalized, officials said. To date, 326 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
About 25 percent of the deaths in Brazos County that were reported in September actually occurred in September, according to a health district spokesperson. This is due to different factors, such as where the person died, how the death was reported, and if the death was reported directly to the state and then the county, which causes a longer reporting process from the county.
The number of active cases in the county on Wednesday was 2,974, surpassing Wednesday’s record high of 2,867. Health officials said 2,603 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Thursday.
There were 5,027 new cases reported in Brazos County in September, which is the most new cases reported in a single month since the start of the pandemic. The previous high was 3,585 this January. For comparison, 2,018 new cases were reported in August and 1,773 were reported in September 2020.
Brazos County officials have confirmed 31,637 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 28,337 cases were considered recovered as of Thursday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Forty-two Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 18.43% on Tuesday, the most recent day for which figures were reported by the state. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.35% on Thursday.
Health officials said 379,089 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 37 new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 5,044 total probable cases.
Brazos Valley
The DSHS reported 2,511 cases in Burleson County on Thursday, six more than the day before. Of those, 139 were active; 56 Burleson County residents have died since the pandemic began, according to state figures.
Grimes County on Thursday reported 4,503 cases, according to the DSHS website. There have been 97 Grimes County residents who have died from the virus, and 206 cases were reported as active Thursday.
According to the DSHS, Leon County reported 1,782 cases on Thursday, six more than the day before. Officials said 161 cases were active; 60 deaths have been attributed to the virus in the county.
Madison County reported 2,064 cases on Thursday, six more than the number reported Wednesday. Of those, 68 cases were active and 42 virus-related deaths have been reported, according to DSHS figures.
Milam County reported 2,038 cases on Thursday, the same number as the day before. Of those, 34 cases were active. Seventy-three Milam County residents have died from the virus, according to the state.
In Robertson County, there were 2,305 cases on Thursday, which was unchanged from the day before; 120 cases were active. There have been 61 deaths attributed to the virus, state officials reported.
Washington County was reporting 4,541 cases on Thursday, 11 more than the day before. Of those, 319 were active. State figures show 119 Washington County residents have died after contracting the virus.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 739 active cases of the virus and one new virus-related death in the county on Thursday. To date, 648 people have died in the county after contracting COVID-19, according to health department figures.
Statewide
On Thursday, 8,285 new cases of COVID-19 and 350 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was nearly 3.4 million, according to state figures.
State officials said 63,976 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Thursday.