Single-engine plane crashes at Hilltop Lakes Airport, killing four

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A single-engine airplane crashed near the Hilltop Lakes Airport in Leon County Sunday morning, killing four people, authorities said.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said the Piper PA-46 Malibu had four people on board and crashed shortly before 11 a.m.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman confirmed two men and two women from Louisiana were killed. All four were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was in an open pasture near the Hilltop Lakes Stables.

The names were not released, pending notification of family members, officials said.

Leon County Sheriff Kevin Ellis said the pilot was attempting to make an emergency landing and was in radio contact with the FAA when the crash happened.

The plane, which was manufactured in 1984, was registered to a corporation in Lafayette, Louisiana, according to FAA registry information.

It left Horseshoe Bay just before 10 a.m. Sunday, according to a flight schedule filed for the plane, and was headed to Natchitoches, Louisiana.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office had established a command post at the site of the crash on Sunday, and the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.