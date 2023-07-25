Heather Simmen of College Station filed for the College Station school district’s Place 7 seat on the district’s board of trustees Tuesday, according to Chuck Glenewinkel, the district’s director of communications.

The election is in November.

The school board is made up of seven at-large, three-year positions.

The deadline to file for the election is 5 p.m. Aug. 21.

For more information, visit csisd.org/board/2023_election_information; or contact Election Clerk Cari Horn at 764-5455 or email chorn@csisd.org.