Silver Taps protocols to be adjusted for return to in-person ceremonies

Texas A&M University’s Traditions Council announced Wednesday that “it is now viable” to host in-person Silver Taps ceremonies “when necessary.”

In August, A&M announced that the September ceremony would be held virtually. October’s was also virtual. People were able to view the event through a livestream on KAMU-TV and on the university’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The Traditions Council is a committee of students in the executive branch of the Student Government Association at A&M.

In the social media announcement, the council said that a Silver Taps committee made up of Traditions Council, Student Assistance Services and the Department of Student Activities reviewed COVID-19-related data collected over the past two months when making the decision.

The update says that protocol for attendees will be adjusted to comply with health and safety guidelines.

The return to an in-person ceremony comes after many students spoke out online about disliking that the tradition was moved to a virtual format. A petition calling for the event to be held in-person started a week ago and has garnered 646 signatures.

Silver Taps is an A&M tradition held on the first Tuesday of each month from September through April, if necessary, to honor current students who have died.