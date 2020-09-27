Signs will remind drivers of College Station's hands-free ordinance

The signs cost the city just over $28,000.

In August 2016, College Station adopted an ordinance prohibiting the use of wireless communication devices while operating a motor vehicle. It went into effect in November 2016, and full enforcement began in January 2017.

At the end of September 2017, the council formally repealed the ordinance because it was stricter than — and therefore it conflicted with — the statewide texting ban law that went into effect Sept. 1, 2017. The state law currently in effect prohibits the reading, writing or sending of electronic messages unless at a complete stop but allows drivers to use their GPS, text in an emergency or use a device for music. Any ordinance that a Texas city puts in place cannot conflict with the state law.

While the city ordinance operates similarly to the state law, there are some differences. One of the most major, an official pointed out in a February council meeting, is that bicyclists are also required to follow the ordinance.

The city’s ordinance was set to be enforced sooner, according to a city blog post, but health and budgetary impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic delayed progress.